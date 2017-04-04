Robbery

On April 4th, 2017 at approximately 10:50 AM the Washington County Communications center received a report of a robbery at Don’s Jewelry 116 South Iowa Avenue in Washington. A male subject entered the jewelry store inquiring about certain items and then took the items and fled the store southbound on foot. Personnel from the Washington Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation by the Washington Police Department. Further information will be released as it becomes available. If anyone has any information concerning the crime they can contact the Washington Police Department via 319-653-2107.