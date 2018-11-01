Robbery at Ainsworth Four Corners

At approximately 12:05 AM November 1 the Washington County Communications Center received a 911 report of a robbery that occurred at the Ainsworth Four Corners Fuel 3112 Hwy 92, Ainsworth. The suspect was described as a white male driving a Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer SUV. The suspects are also associated with a similar robbery a few hours later in Osceola. Anyone with any information concerning the crimes is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 319-653-2107 or Chief Martin Duffus with the Osceola Police Department at 641-342-2121.