Road Construction Updates

Here’s the schedule for finishing the Jay Street Sewer Project:

Jones Contracting has been busy paving on Madison St. this week and plan to make the last main line pour tomorrow morning Friday June 7th. They will then be finishing the connection to Jay St. South and North and the Hamlin St. intersection. Then they will finish all sidewalks at the intersections. Drish Construction will be backfilling curbs as they ae ready and finish grading preparing for seeding. Weather permitting this project should be complete by the week of June 24th.

And here’s the expected time for the Bergdahl Ct., W. Hill Ave. and North Hayward Circle work:

Four Seasons Excavating will be working over the next few days backfilling, final grading, finishing intake tops and cleanup. Weather permitting hoping to be ready to seed all disturbed areas by June 17th. All mailboxes will be reset after the work is completed.