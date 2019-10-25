Road Construction Project Updates

Here’s a project update for roadwork around Mount Pleasant:

Rose Street

Starting Monday morning October 28th Rose Street will be closed from W. Henry to W. Saunders for pavement removal & replacement. Temporary mailboxes have been installed for the home owners affected and are at the SE Corner of W. Saunders & N. Rose. Starting Monday the carrier will start delivery to the temporary mailboxes. The City will be in charge of pulling all existing mailboxes and reinstalling once the construction is completed. Curing time is longer for the concrete now that temperatures are lower. But weather permitting the construction is estimated to take approximately 4 weeks.

South Jefferson Street

Jones Contracting continues to pour the intersections, driveways and sidewalks back on the S. Jefferson Project from South Street to Green Street. They will be working on this during the coming week. With the colder temperatures the Contractor will be having to cover concrete for cold weather protection and the cure time to get on the concrete with vehicle traffic is now at 7 days. It is asked that no one walks on any of the areas cover with cold weather protection for 24 hours after it was poured to be safe not to be marking the freshly poured concrete. Weather permitting this project should be complete in the next 3 or 4 weeks.

Jefferson Street Alley

Kinney & Sons continue on grading and installing drain tile in the Alley between Jefferson & Main St. Hickey Contracting Company poured first 24’ of the 12’ wide main line of the Alley yesterday October 24’ starting at approx.. North line of the Union Block Building. This afternoon they will pour the second 24’ long stretch and then Monday they will finish the last section down to the existing sidewalk between the Wettach Building and the Union Block Building. It’s taking extra time to pour between these buildings because in order to finish this section they are having to work it North to South because of the clear space between buildings. Hickey will continue pouring the Alley to the north in the coming week as Kinney & Sons get the grade prepared.