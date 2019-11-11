Road Conditions Responsible for Morning Accident

On November 11th, at approximately 8:46AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a collision between a semi-truck and a pickup at the intersection of Highway 218 and 115th Street. An investigation determined that Mark Graham, 62, of Albia was driving southbound on Highway 218 in a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck when Joseph Hawkins, 30, of Wayland, lost control on the icy road and slid through a stop sign into Graham vehicle. Hawkins was operating a 2006 Dodge truck registered to Orval Miller & Sons LTD. The Hawkins vehicle struck the passenger side of the southbound semi-truck which caused the semi-truck to lose control and go into the ditch.

Joseph Hawkins was cited for failure to maintain control. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $20,000. Damage to the semi-truck and trailer was estimated at $140,000. No injuries were reported. Assisting on scene was Breuer’s Towing.