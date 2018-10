Road Closures Due to Water

The Henry County Engineer’s office has announced a couple of road closures. 650 feet of the Henry Jefferson Avenue south of Merrimac Road is closed. Road closed due to water over the road on 208th Street from White Oak Road to 200th Street. Questions can be answered at 319 385-0762. And .95 feet of Nebraska Avenue south of 220th Street is closed. These closures are due to water over the road.