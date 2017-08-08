Road Closure and Detour

The Henry County Road Department is announcing a road closure to begin at 8am on Thursday, August 10th on 220th Street east of the intersection with Iris Street. All vehicles MUST use the posted detour route on Marsh Avenue south to Hwy 34 as 220th Street will be closed to all traffic.

During this phase of construction the Iris Street intersection will remain open for businesses and homes to the west. Access to Pilot will only be from Grand Avenue.

Any questions may be answered by calling (319) 385-0762.