Riya Renee Schinstock

Riya Renee Schinstock, infant daughter of Brian and Bailey Schinstock of Salem, IA, was stillborn Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, IA.

A private family service will be held at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery of Houghton, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family to be used for medical expenses. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Survivors include her parents, Brian and Bailey (Nolan) Schinstock of Salem, IA; one sister, Joslynn Schinstock of Salem, IA; maternal grandparents, Kurt and Lisa Nolan of Maynard, IA; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Diana Schinstock of Salem, IA. Riya is also survived by great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

Riya was preceded in death by a twin.