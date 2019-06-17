River McAllister

River Dean McAllister was stillborn Friday, June 14th, 2019 at Ft. Madison Community Hospital. He was the son of Sara Jane McAllister and was already loved so much by everyone. Besides his mother, he is survived by his Grandma Cindy McAllister of Mt. Union and four uncles; Brandon McAllister, Jacob (Jessica) Lox, Ryan McAllister and Trevor McAllister. His Grandpa Tim McAllister preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 6 PM at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family receiving friends from 5 to 6 PM. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.