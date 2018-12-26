Rita Louise Wilson

Rita Louise Wilson, 76, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at the Montrose Health Center in Montrose, Iowa.

Born October 14, 1942, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Alva William and Genevieve Ann (Freitag) Hoenig. She married Henry D. “Hank” Wilson, they later divorced.

Survivors include two sons: David (Susan) Wilson of Nauvoo, Illinois and John Wilson of Fort Madison, Iowa; six grandchildren: Sabrina, Brett, Acacia, Ethan, Johnny, and Aubrey; one great grandson: Gannon; one sister: Joanne (Michael) McQuade of Plano, Texas. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rita was a 1960 graduate of Aquinas High School. Following high school she attained her RN Degree. She worked as a nurse at several nursing homes, the Iowa State Penitentiary, Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison and retired from Keokuk Area Hospital. Rita was a member of Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison. She enjoyed refinishing antiques, gardening and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with Reverend Mark P. Spring officiating.

Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fort Madison.

A memorial has been established in her memory for the Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.