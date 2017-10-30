Rickie D. Cole

Rickie D. Cole, 60, of Keosauqua passed away on October 26, 2017 at his home. He was born on October 18, 1957 in Keosauqua, Iowa to Jimmy D. and Elaine Cole. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1976. Per his wishes, his body has been cremated. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Vernon Cemetery in Van Buren County, Iowa with Dennis Tucker and Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Memorial contributions in Rickie’s honor may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.

Rickie spent his career as a laborer/production worker. He was a longtime member of the ABATE Club, he had a love for motorcycles and cars. He was very handy, there was virtually nothing that he could not build or repair. He was often found making things for his family and friends. Rickie had a love for his family and his dog, Carmel. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Elaine Cole of Bentonsport, Iowa; two sons, Corey Cole of Keosauqua, Iowa, Adam Cole of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a daughter, Alyssa (Brian) Anderson of Velva, North Dakota; three grandchildren, Corah Cole, Adrian Cole, Elaine Anderson; a sister, Vicki Randolph of Bentonsport, Iowa; two nephews, Brian (Jane) Randolph, Brad (Cherry) Randolph; and three great-nephews, Blake, Bruce and Liam Randolph.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Cole; a daughter, Hannah Cole; a brother, Randy Cole; and a nephew, Jason Randolph.