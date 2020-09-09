Rick Menke

Richard Joseph “Rick” Menke, 65, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away August 1, 2020 in Tuscan due to to cardiac complications.

He was born March 20, 1955 to Willis and Agnella (Stuekerjuergen)Menke of St. Paul, Iowa. On October 17, 1981, he married Catherine A. Kirkland, in Ottumwa, Iowa. They were married almost 39 years.

Besides his wife, Catherine, is survived by two sons, Nicholas(Valerie) Menke and Tyler (Chelsea) Menke; one daughter, Brooke Menke, two sisters, Victoria Blint of West Point, and Jean Blackwell of Kingman, Arizona and five brothers Donald Menke of Greensboro, Georgia, Mike Menke of Omaha, Nebraska, Randall Menke of West Point, Iowa, William Menke of Algonquin, Illinois and Melvin Menke of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rick was a graduate of the former Marquette High School in West Point, Iowa. He worked for most of his life in management and sales, recently retiring from Kelloggs Company.

His body was cremated. Due to the Covid-19 issues, only a private family prayer service was held in Tucson. A memorial gathering may be set at a later date.

Donations in Rick’s memory can be mailed directly to St. James Catholic Church, Parish office/Rectory, P.O. Box 100, Houghton, Iowa, 52631.

The family wished to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.