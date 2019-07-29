Richard Wade St. Clair

Richard Wade St. Clair, 72, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 6:17 pm Saturday, July 20th, 2019, at his home of Montrose.

Born on January 4, 1947, in Montrose, Iowa, the son of Thomas and Ruby (Elder) St. Clair. On August 4, 1973, he married Sandra Lea Willey in Fairfield, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2018.

Survivors include his daughter: Erin Roberts of Clovis, California; six grandchildren: Zachary St. Clair of Lawrence, Kansas, Madelyn St. Clair of Fort Worth, Texas, and William, Samuel, Mary Catherine and Benjamin Roberts all of Clovis, California. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Sandra; one son: Michael Shane: one brother: James and one sister: Barbara.

Richard was a graduate of Montrose High School (later Central Lee High School). He worked at Griffin Wheel for thirty plus years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling in his fifth wheel camper with Sandra and their dog Molly. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Family will meet with friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, with a Memorial Service being held at 1:30 p.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa with Rev. Preston Smith officiating.

Burial will be at Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.