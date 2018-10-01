Richard Ray “Rich” O’Neill (final arrangements)

Richard Ray “Rich” O’Neill, 55, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, September 28, 2018 at his home.

The funeral service for Rich O’Neill will be 10:00 Saturday at Elliott Chapel. According to his wishes his body will be cremated following the services and inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will begin at noon Friday with the family present to greet friends from 5 – 7 PM. A memorial has been established for FFA Chapter, Mt. Pleasant. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.