Richard Lee Woline

Richard Lee Woline, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, IA passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Sunrise Terrace Care Center in Winfield, IA.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Youngquist officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity or the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. On-line condolences should be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.