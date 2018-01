Richard Lee Simmons, Jr.

Richard Lee Simmons, Jr. 53, of Monmouth, IL and formerly of the Mt. Pleasant, IA, area, died Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the OSF/St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, January 19at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.