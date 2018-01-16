Richard Lee Simmons, Jr.

Richard Lee Simmons, Jr. 54, of Monmouth, IL and formerly of the Mt. Pleasant, IA, area, died Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the OSF/St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, January 19 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. His cremains will be interred at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Richard Lee Simmons, Jr. was born August 22, 1963. He was the son of Richard Lee and Romona Charline (Vaughn) Simmons, Sr. He was raised and attended schools in the Mt. Pleasant area. He first married Robyn Peck, and they later divorced. He then married Rebecca Davis. They were later divorced as well. His current wife, June Anne Detrick, survives.

Richard lived in many different states and had several different occupations during his life. He enjoyed NASCAR, and was a fan of both Dale Earnhardt Sr. & Jr. He enjoyed playing pool. Together with June, they owned and operated Last Call, a karaoke entertainment business.

Survivors include his wife June; his mother, Romona of Montrose, CO; 5 children – Richard Lee (Samantha) Simmons III of Mt. Pleasant, Raymond (Janeene Porter) Simmons of Salem, IA Dorothy (Joseph Moore) Simmons of Boise, ID, Alicia Simmons of Mt. Pleasant and Brandon Simmons of Davenport, IA ; 3 step children – Marlee (Tyler) Ferch, Marissa (Sam Romine) Clayton and Jared Pence, all of Monmouth; siblings – Robert (Kay) Simmons of New London, IA, Charlene (Lyle) Johnson of Drakesville, IA, Brenda Ford of Eugene, OR, Florene (Ed) Pross of Fairfield, IA, Roberta (Chris) Cunningham of Edgewood, NM, Tina (Clay Freeman) Larson of Montrose, CO and Tara Burt of Mt. Pleasant; 8 grandchildren and 21 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

