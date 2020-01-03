Richard Lee Shumaker

Richard Lee Shumaker, 83, of Wayland, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Parkview Home in Wayland. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Wayland Mennonite Church. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the church. Burial will be at the North Hill Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the Wayland Mennonite Church and the Wayland Fire Department. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Richard Lee Shumaker was born December 12, 1936 in Wayland, IA, the son of Clarence and Hazel (Warth) Shumaker. Richard graduated from the Wayland High School in 1955. He was united into marriage to Rosemary Liechty on June 10, 1956 at the Wayland Mennonite Church. Richard was a member of the Wayland Fire Department for 42 years and was a member of the Wayland Mennonite Church. He enjoyed camping, square dancing, wood working, and watching the Hawkeyes.

Richard is survived by his wife Rosemary, children; Michael (Carol) Shumaker of Wayland, Pamela (Philip) Roth of Burlington, Scott (Misti) Shumaker of Winfield, grandchildren; Jacob Shumaker, Joshua Shumaker, Jennifer (Zach) Wahl, Jonathon Shumaker, Hanna Roth (Dave Smith), Joe Roth (Haylee Crenshaw), Nikita, Bianca and Darius Shumaker, and 7 great-grandchildren

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Edwin Shumaker.