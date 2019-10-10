Richard Lee Bell

Richard Lee Bell, 75, of the Hillsboro and Houghton communities passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Mark Bell officiating. Burial will be in the Clay Grove Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. that evening. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Great River Christian School or to the Donnellson Health Center in his memory.

