Richard L. “Dick” Carson

Richard L. “Dick” Carson, 74, of St. Paul, Iowa, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

Born October 23, 1945, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Virginia (Schroeder) Carson.

Survivors include his son: Bob Carson of West Point, Iowa; one brother: John (Mary) Carson of West Point, Iowa; three sisters: Charla Warner of Bonaparte, Iowa, Barbara (Charles) Rockhold of Lineville, Missouri and Margaret Moeller of Fort Madison, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law: Cindy Carson; one brother: James; two sisters: Pam Carson and Judy Huprich and one nephew: Michael.

Dick was a 1963 graduate of Allerton High School in Allerton, Iowa. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, he worked as a carpenter for Gary Gregory construction for over thirty years. Dick enjoyed gardening (especially growing tomatoes) and woodworking.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, rural Fort Madison, Iowa with full military honors presented by the West Point American Legion Holtz-Geers Post #668.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory for Fairview Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.