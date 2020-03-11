Richard Hookom Wick

Richard Hookom Wick, 99, formerly of Mt. Union and Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Bettendorf. He was born July 23, 1920 in a new little house on the Southwest corner of Canaan Center Farm to Roy Hoppe and Lillian Fern Hookom Wick. On May 20, 1945, he married Edna Virginia Schnicker at Zion United Church of Christ in Burlington. She passed away September 21, 2011.

He was a 1937 graduate of New London High School and attended Mt. Union United Methodist Church. Mr. Wick was a lifelong farmer in Canaan Township. He had a very strong work ethic that he passed on to his daughters. He served on the Mt. Union Coop Board and the Trinity Cemetery Board, loved horses, and was a John Deere man through and through. In 1992 his family was awarded the Century Farm at the Iowa State Fair.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Karen Pacha of Long Grove, Iowa and Karla (Darryl) Thompson of Prairie Village, Kansas; three grand-daughters, Karri Mart, Meaghan Thompson and Jamie Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Lynnea and Patrick Mart; and one brother, James Wick of Phoenix, Arizona. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marilynn Gibson and son-in-law Mike Pacha.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Pastor David Mixon will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9 AM with the family present to greet friends from 1:00 until the time of the service. Immediately following the service, Richard will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Edna at Trinity Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Trinity Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.