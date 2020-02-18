Richard Grimm
Written by Theresa Rose on February 18, 2020
Richard Grimm, 74, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Washington County Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Parsons Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Louisa Area Vietnam Veterans or Louisa County First Responders in memory of Dick. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com
Richard Grimm was born August 1, 1945, the son of Clyde C. and Frances A. (Zoglman) Grimm. Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1967 never being on a ship. He was first stationed in Little Creek, VA and then he served for one year in Nha Trang, Vietnam. He was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion and Louisa County Area Vietnam Veterans Group.
Dick married Cindy Malcom on September 6, 1969. He was a devoted and loving husband. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this past year. They have two children, Michelle (Kelly) Rohlf and Chad (Mandy) Grimm; six grandchildren, Kyle, Kara, Kale and Kallen Rohlf and Bryce and Maeleigh Grimm.
Dick farmed all his life and worked at Midway Auto in Columbus Junction. He loved taking trips, traveling and fishing with Cindy. He enjoyed his Corvette, Harleys, time spent outdoors and time with his family. His love for his children and grandchildren was exemplified in all he did. He was a beloved friend to all and loved being around people. Dick was known for his sense of humor, sarcasm and loyal friendships.
He was a member of the Calvary Church in Muscatine. Dick’s faith was the cornerstone of his life and he shared his love of God through his words and actions. He shined for Christ’s love by the way he lived.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings, Cheyrel (Mike) McConahay, Sandie Hook and Keith (Carla) Grimm.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.