Richard “Dutch” Eugene Denly

Richard “Dutch” Eugene Denly, 82, of Farmington, Iowa passed away at 4:35 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Born on February 1, 1937 in Farmington, Iowa, the son of Gerald Denzel and Dorothy Gwendolyn (Schau) Denly. On July 1, 1956, he married Tonda Leah Palmer in Santa Monica, California. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2015.

Survivors include his two daughters: Deborah (Joe) Jury of Ingalls, Kansas and Angela (Doug) Moore of Donnellson, Iowa; one son: Kevin (Debbie) Denly of Farmington, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Jason Jury of Los Angeles, California; Lesli (Joe) Beery of Marion, Kansas; Kari (Brad) Burkhart of Cimarron, Kansas; Elizabeth (Matt) Graves of Gate, Oklahoma; Jessi (Brandon) Edgar of Medford, Oregon; Stuart (Shelly) Jury of Farmington, Iowa; Austin (Jessica) Moore of Farmington, Iowa; Caleb Moore of Ames, Iowa; and Connor Moore of Donnellson, Iowa; 20 great-grandchildren; three brothers: Robert (Charlene) Denly; Bill (Emma) Denly; and Johnny Denly. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Tonda; parents; and one brother: Dean Denly.

Dutch received his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeast Missouri State University and his Master’s Degree from Culver Stockton College. He began his teaching career at Harmony Junior High School teaching Social Studies. He then served as Principal of the Central Lee School System, retiring in 1996. Dutch was a member of the George Washington Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. and the Eastern Star, the Iowa State Education Association, the National Principals Association, and the School Administrators of Iowa.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, July 12, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be a Masonic Service at 10:15 a.m. at the Farmington United Methodist Church by the George Washington Masonic Lodge. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Farmington United Methodist Church in Farmington, Iowa with Pastor Nancy St. Clair & Pastor Goldie Laymon officiating.

Following the service, his body will be cremated. Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his name to the Central Lee Foundation.

A memorial has been established in his name to the Central Lee Foundation.