Richard Dunnahoo

Richard E. Dunnahoo, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Sunnybrook Living care Center in Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for final expenses.

Richard Earl Dunnahoo was born July 21, 1945 in Garwood, Missouri. He was the son of Charles and Helen May (Hall) Dunnahoo. He moved with his family to West Liberty, IA as a young child. He married Mary Smith, and the couple later divorced.

Richard had previously worked for Hon Industries in Muscatine, IA. Several years ago, Richard joined the workforce at the former Metromail Group (now Innovaire). He worked in the company warehouse until his retirement.

Richard was known to his friends as “Kool-Aid”, a nickname that was originally his CB radio handle. He enjoyed playing the lottery and a good drink with friends. Even more so, he loved to “buy a round” for his friends. Richard liked to fish, and especially enjoyed a good fish fry. Known as a “flirt” to his friends, he was known to always have a joke ready to tell.

Those thankful for sharing in Richard’s life include a son, Jimmy Dunnahoo of North Carolina; 4 brothers – Charles “Bud” Dunnahoo of Columbus Junction, Larry Dunnahoo of Muscatine, Donald Dunnahoo of Rocky Mountain, North Carolina and Robert Dunnahoo of Des Moines; a sister, Shirley Callan of Cozad, Nebraska; 1 grandchild – James Lee Dunnahoo and 1 great grandchild – Chloe Dunnahoo. “Kool-Aid” is also survived by his adopted Mt. Pleasant family – Tim & Ruby Hummell, Mike Hummell, Noah & Wendy Hummell and Noel & Christina Hummell and all of the Hummell’s children – Brittney, Ashley, Dylan, Kaven, Quenton, Aurora, Jaedyn, Zaybyn, Sterling, Auston, Dalila and Drake.

His parents, a daughter in infancy, Janet, his former wife Mary and a brother Ron precede Richard in death.