Richard (Dick) Gary King

Richard (Dick) Gary King, 78, of Ankeny, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, IA died on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Ankeny Presbyterian Church, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral.

The family will receive friends at a visitation on Friday, December 29th at 1:00 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant followed by a funeral service at the Memorial Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery in Mount Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used at its discretion.

Richard King was born on March 30, 1939, in Mount Pleasant, to Iliff and Flossie King. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1957, attended Iowa Wesleyan College, moved to Des Moines in 1960 and resided in Ankeny since 1973. He married Marguerite Scala of Albia.

He worked in hobby and craft sales and management at Dealer’s Hobby in Des Moines, then worked for the State of Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, including the opening of the warehouse in Ankeny. He retired in 2004.

Richard served on the Ankeny Board of Adjustment 20 years and also served as Ankeny High School Booster Club president. He was a volunteer for Boy Scout Troop 88 and Den 2. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1962-69.

Richard loved all sports, but baseball clearly was his favorite, being an avid New York Yankees fan. He coached his children’s baseball and softball teams for many years in Highland Park Little League, Ankeny Little League and Ankeny Girls Softball Association. He also coached Parks and Recreation basketball and soccer teams. He was a big fan of all Ankeny high school athletics, and served for many years as the baseball press box announcer and official scorekeeper, receiving an award from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association in 1995. Richard was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, yet supported his three children when they attended Iowa State University. He also enjoyed watching auto races and woodworking.

Richard is survived by children, Jeffrey (Joni), of Ames, Michelle, of Ames, and Michael (Jamie), of Overland Park, Kan.; six grandchildren, Jacob King, of Urbandale, Jessica (Michael) Rosenberg, of Cedar Falls, Jenna King, of Ames, and Madeline King, Matthew King and Jonathan King, of Overland Park, Kan.; one brother, Wayne (Loree), of Lockridge; one sister-in-law, Sue, of Mount Pleasant; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Edd, Bob and Ray King; and one sister, Selma Simmons.

Memorial Services of Iowa is in charge of arrangements. Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is handling the local arrangements.