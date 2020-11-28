Richard C. “Dick” Looker

Richard C. “Dick” Looker, 83, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Dick was born July 1, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, son of Stanley and Ruth (Crane) Looker. He was a 1955 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and attended Iowa Wesleyan College. On June 14, 1958 Dick was united in marriage to Joanne Strang at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, where they have been longtime members. They made their home in the Mt. Pleasant community. He worked for RK Crane Furniture and Crane Funeral Home. In 1977 he formed Benda Looker Furniture and Appliances with Jim Benda. Friends and family were very important to Dick. He loved the game of golf both playing in the twilight league and watching it on television. Dick enjoyed playing cards and was known for being a practical joker. He also enjoyed drinking Pepsi and collecting Pepsi memorabilia. Dick was a member of Knights of Columbus, the Mt. Pleasant Jaycees and the Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

Dick is survived by his wife Joanne; 5 children, Theresa Rose of Mt. Pleasant, Beth (Wayne) Swafford of Fairfield, Marcus (Marilyn) Looker, of Mequon, WI, Michael Looker of Jacksonville, NC and Ted (Gretchen) Looker of Lockridge; 21 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister Jean (Bob) Potter of Walcott and 6 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Mark Rose.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, with Fr. Paul Connolly officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A general memorial fund has been established. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on the Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and, on our website, powellfuneralhomes.com.