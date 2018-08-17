Ribbon Cutting and Meet the Players

Tonight (Friday) at 6:00 pm, community leaders from Mount Pleasant will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex for the grand opening of a beautiful new parking lot. A joint effort between the City of Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant Community School District made this project possible.

Please join the celebration. There will be brief comments from Mayor Steve Brimhall and Superintendent John Henriksen followed by the ribbon cutting. As the gates open at 6:30 pm, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance will be giving away “We Are MP” tumblers as fans arrive for Meet the Players Night. The Mount Pleasant Athletic Boosters will serving a delicious meal so come on out and help kick off the fall season.