Rhonda Sue Huff, 68,

Rhonda Sue Huff, 68, of Farmington, Iowa passed away at 6:15 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018 at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Born April 15, 1949 in Fort Madison, Iowa the daughter of Roger and Sylvia (Reid) Naplin. On April 19, 1985 she married Michael Huff in Kahoka, Missouri. They made their home near Croton where they lived a long and wonderful life.

Survivors include her husband Michael of Farmington, Iowa; four children: Roger (Maria) Naplin of Rochester, New Hampshire, April (Channeon) Davis of Burlington, Iowa, Summer Martin of Fort Madison, Iowa and Dana (Chris) Petersen of Mediapolis, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Romen Martin, Johni Martin, Eathen Martin, Krissy Davis-John, Shawn Strode, Stephaine Naplin, Devin Stark and Bailey Payne; two great grandchildren: Kya and Liam John; three sisters: LaVona Seth of Farmington, Iowa, Edna Still of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Deborah Woodward of Farmington, Iowa; two brothers: John Naplin of Cedar Rapids and Nathan Naplin of Hooper, Nebraska. Several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and one brother: James Naplin.

Rhonda was a 1968 graduate of Central Lee High School. She was a member of Embury United Methodist Church. She worked as a cook at the Farmington Senior Center and cleaned Embury Church for fifteen years. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and being with family.

Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Embury United Methodist Church rural Donnellson, Iowa with Pastor Peg Ellingson officiating.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington, Iowa.

Following burial a time of food and fellowship will be held at Embury Church.

A memorial has been established for Embury Church.

Schmitz Funeral Home Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com