Rex SinnWritten by Theresa Rose on June 26, 2018
Rex Edward Sinn, 84 of Wayland, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at his home in Wayland.
Funeral Service have been set for 11:00 AM Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Bethel Mennonite Church with Pastor Robert Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Family will receive friends from 9:00 AM till service time at the church on Thursday. A memorial in the name of Rex Sinn has been established to Hospice of Washington County. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements.