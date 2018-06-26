Rex Sinn

Rex Edward Sinn, 84 of Wayland, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at his home in Wayland.

Funeral Service have been set for 11:00 AM Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Bethel Mennonite Church with Pastor Robert Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Family will receive friends from 9:00 AM till service time at the church on Thursday. A memorial in the name of Rex Sinn has been established to Hospice of Washington County. Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Service is assisting with arrangements.