RETURN OF JOHN WILLIAMS FOR SEISO POPS CONCERT

Mark your calendars now for the 2018 Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra Pops Concerts –Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:30 PM in Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center and Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 6:00 PM in Burlington’s Pzazz! Event Center.

Join the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra for what is sure to be a memorable evening filled with food, drinks, and of course, great music. This year musical director Robert McConnell will take us on another journey through some of John Williams’ greatest movie music including The Cowboys, Memoirs of a Geisha, Jurassic Park, War Horse, and Star Wars!

The Pops concert can be enjoyed one of two ways. One, concert and meal or two, concert only. In Ottumwa, the social hour begins at 5:30, meal at 6:00, and concert at 7:30. In Burlington the social hour begins at 4:30, meal at 5:00, and the concert at 6:00.

Tickets for the meal and concert are $50. Adult tickets for the concert only are $20. Students and children are free to the concert. Concert-only tickets can be purchased on our website, www.seiso.us, or at the door. To make meal reservations in Burlington, RSVP by September 10th to Kay Conrad at 319.752.9552 or hertelconrad@aol.com. To make meal reservations in Ottumwa, RSVP by September 10th to Joyce Kramer at 641.799.0458 or jkramerott@hotmail.com.

In Burlington there will be a raffle drawing for two separate trips. First, fly to Chicago to see Hamilton on October 5th. Included are two round-trip flights, two tickets to see Hamilton, $75 dinner voucher, and overnight stay for two. Second, fly to St. Louis to see The Illusionist on October 5th. Included are two round-trip flight, two tickets to see The Illusionist, $75 dinner voucher, and overnight stay for two. All raffle tickets are only $25. The drawing will be at the concert on September 16th but you do not need to be present to win. You can purchase your raffle tickets at Weird Harold’s or Eclectic Design.

If you have questions, please contact the SEISO Office at 601 North Main, Mt. Pleasant 52641, call 319.385.6352 or email seiso@iw.edu.