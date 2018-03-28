Retro Radiothon exceeds $1 million goal for Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: March 28, 2018 – When Paul Dennison and Tom Vilsack approached Steve Titus, President of Iowa Wesleyan University, about hosting a radiothon to raise $1 million for IW in 40 hours, President Titus quickly accepted the challenge.

“Partnerships are key to any organization’s success,” said Steve Titus, President of Iowa Wesleyan. “The work to advance Iowa Wesleyan University in new and robust ways as we serve Southeast Iowa requires continued financial investment. I believe what we accomplished together as a region this past weekend is the moment that history will point to as the defining moment in the life of this university; a moment when the community of Mount Pleasant and the region of Southeast Iowa came together in pride to lift the university to a new level of excellence.”

The Retro Radiothon launched on Friday, March 23, and by 2 pm on Sunday, March 25th, over $1,030,000 was raised, exceeding the goal. “The event not only raised resources to advance the growth and vision of the University, it also created more awareness of the University and its $55.1 million annual economic impact on Southeast Iowa. We are committed to providing a high quality, relevant and affordable university education for all learners in our region. The support of our community and the region of Southeast Iowa is essential to our future vision of being a top 25 college in the Midwest,” said President Titus.

“More than anything, we want to deeply thank all those who supported the University during our Retro Radiothon and those that have and will continue to support this institution on the move,” President Titus concluded. “We are grateful that together we can achieve a new level of pride and impact on Southeast Iowa and beyond.”