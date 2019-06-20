Retail Gasoline Prices Continue to Decline

Week of June 13-19, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 19, 2019) – The price of retail gasoline in Iowa dropped $.06 this week, closing at $2.54 per gallon. Nationally, retail gasoline prices fell $.04, closing at $2.68 per gallon.

Crude Oil Summary

The price of global crude oil rose this week on the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) by $2.18 per barrel over last week, currently priced at $54.10.

Brent crude oil rose $1.11, and is currently priced at $62.10.

One year ago, WTI crude sold for $65.07 and Brent crude was at $74.92.

Motor Fuels

As of Tuesday, June 18, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $2.54 across Iowa according to AAA. This is $.06 lower than last week and $.20 lower than one year ago. The national average on Tuesday was $2.68, $.04 lower than last week’s price.

Retail diesel fuel prices in Iowa were $.03 lower than last week’s price with a statewide average of $2.89. One year ago, diesel prices averaged $3.14 in Iowa. The current Iowa diesel price is $.12 less than the national average of $3.01.

Wholesale ethanol prices rose $.04 from last week’s price, currently at $1.57.

The current Des Moines Terminal/Rack Prices are $1.67 for U87-E10, $1.85 for Unleaded 87 (clear), ULSD#2 is at $1.89, ULSD#1 is at $2.21, and E-70 is priced at $1.65 per gallon.

Heating Fuels

Natural Gas prices fell $.11 at the Henry Hub reporting site and currently priced at $2.28/MMbtu.

Continuing throughout the summer months, we will only report retail heating oil and propane prices in Iowa once a month.

Tips for saving energy on the road or at home are available at energy.gov/energysavers and at fueleconomy.gov.