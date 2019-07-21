Results of recent sTEP

Results of recent sTEPWritten by Theresa Rose on July 21, 2019
The Mt Pleasant Police Department participated in the Safety Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) during July 3-July 7, 2019 with numerous agencies across the State of Iowa in an attempt to reduce fatal car crashes.
During this time frame, there were 222 contacts made. As a result of these contacts the following occurred:
30 tickets
95 warnings
1 OWI
1 felony arrest
2 narcotic arrests
13 motorist assists
The Mt Pleasant PD encourages everyone to buckle up, slow down, and don’t get distracted while driving.