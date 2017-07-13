Results from Judging Henry County Fair 4H Projects

Results from Judging Henry County Fair 4H ProjectsWritten by Theresa Rose on July 13, 2017
State Fair Selection
Name Class # Item
Ag & NR & Animals (10100’s & 10200’s)
- _Rachel Kuckes________________ ____10101____ ________Horse Ear Poster_______
- _Gabe White__________________ ____10206____ ___Protecting Profit Poster______
- Jozlyn Lee___________________ ____10101____ _______Pygmy Goat Poster______
Creative Arts (10300’s)
- _Brier Klossing________________ ___10305____ _____Liquid Art Water Color_____
- _Willow Barton_______________ ___10305____ _________Noodle Dog_________
- Liana Sweezer_______________ _ 10305____ __Charcoal Ballerina & Skeleton__
- Pearl Krieger-Coble___________ ___10305_____ _____Oil Painting of Dog________
- Jacqueline Tansey____________ ___10305____ ______Blue Pottery____________
- Maggie Peterson_____________ ___10305____ _______Photo Coasters_________
- _Isabel Kann_________________ ___10305____ __Patriotic Backyard Chandelier__
- _Isaac McSorley______________ ___10305_____ _____Plant Holder/Shovels______
- _Savannah Jolowski___________ ___10305____ _______Painting Palm Trees_____
- _Mollie Hinkle________________ ___10305____ ______Life on her Lips__________
- _Pearl Krieger-Coble___________ ___10305____ ___Oil crayon drawing of sister___
Family Consumer Sciences (10400’s)
- _Lauren Schlagel_______________ ____10404____ _____Honey Wheat Bread_______
- _Camden Buffington____________ ___10404_____ ________Danish Pastry_________
- _Molly Miller________________ ___10404____ ____Peach Pound Cake_________
- _Rebecca Wilson_____________ ___10404___ ____Butter Pecan Cake_________
- _Rachel Kuckes_______________ ____10406___ _______Organ Desk____________
- _Ben Schlatter_______________ ____10406___ _________Car Seat_____________
- _Madi Anderson_____________ ___10407____ __________Blue Bag___________
- _Afton Wilkerson_____________ ___10407____ ___________Bath Rug__________
- _Dustin Nehring______________ ___10406____ __________Bistro Table_________
- _Hallie Sandeen______________ ___10404____ ____Lemon Zucchini Bundt______
- _Elizabeth Birchfield__________ ___10406____ ________Gun Rack_____________
Personal Development (10500’s)
- _Ben Schlatter________________ ____10506____ ____Knife & Leather Case_________
- _Liana Sweezer________________ ___10502_____ __Soccer Binder & Poster________
STEM (10600’s)
- _Cam Buffington_______________ ___10602_____ __________Show Box___________
- _Jenna Smith_________________ ___10602_____ ____Shelf – Turkey Beard_________
- _Blake Nearing________________ ___10602____ ________Hickory Bench__________
Photography
- _Olivia Oetken________________ ___10302_____ ___Photo – Rustic Cars__________
- _Zoe Runyon_________________ ____10302___ ___Photo – Avocado Sprinkles____
- _Allie AcArtor________________ ____10302____ ___Photo – Little Boy in Cornfield__
- _Hallie Sandeen______________ ____10302___ ___Photo – Foxtail covered in dew_
- _Elizabeth Birchfield___________ ____10304X___ _Photo – Ladybug on purple flowers
- _Lauren Schlagel______________ ____10302____ ___Photo – Barn & Weeds_______
Posters Communication (821) – 2 Maximum – NOT PART OF QUOTA
- _Rebecca Strothman___________ ___10503_____ __Communication Poster_________
OUTSTANDING EXHIBITS
Personal Development – Ben Schlatter – Knife & Leather Case
Family & Consumer Science – Ben Schlatter – Car Bench
Expressive Art & Photography – Hallie Sandeen – Foxtail Photo
Science & Engineering/Agriculture & Natural Resources – Cam Buffington – Show Box