Results from Judging Henry County Fair 4H Projects

Written by Theresa Rose on July 13, 2017

State Fair Selection

 

               Name                                      Class #                                  Item

 

Ag & NR & Animals (10100’s & 10200’s)

  1. _Rachel Kuckes________________ ____10101____    ________Horse Ear Poster_______
  2. _Gabe White__________________ ____10206____    ___Protecting Profit Poster______
  3. Jozlyn Lee___________________     ____10101____     _______Pygmy Goat Poster______

 

Creative Arts (10300’s)

  1. _Brier Klossing________________  ___10305____      _____Liquid Art Water Color_____
  2. _Willow Barton_______________   ___10305____      _________Noodle Dog_________
  3. Liana Sweezer_______________     _     10305____         __Charcoal Ballerina & Skeleton__
  4. Pearl Krieger-Coble___________     ___10305_____      _____Oil Painting of Dog________
  5. Jacqueline Tansey____________      ___10305____       ______Blue Pottery____________
  6. Maggie Peterson_____________     ___10305____       _______Photo Coasters_________
  7. _Isabel Kann_________________ ___10305____       __Patriotic Backyard Chandelier__
  8. _Isaac McSorley______________ ___10305_____      _____Plant Holder/Shovels______
  9. _Savannah Jolowski___________ ___10305____       _______Painting Palm Trees_____
  10. _Mollie Hinkle________________ ___10305____       ______Life on her Lips__________
  11. _Pearl Krieger-Coble___________ ___10305____       ___Oil crayon drawing of sister___

 

                                                                                                                                                  

Family Consumer Sciences (10400’s)

  1. _Lauren Schlagel_______________ ____10404____    _____Honey Wheat Bread_______
  2. _Camden Buffington____________ ___10404_____    ________Danish Pastry_________
  3. _Molly Miller________________ ___10404____       ____Peach Pound Cake_________
  4. _Rebecca Wilson_____________   ___10404___       ____Butter Pecan Cake_________
  5. _Rachel Kuckes_______________ ____10406___       _______Organ Desk____________
  6. _Ben Schlatter_______________ ____10406___       _________Car Seat_____________
  7. _Madi Anderson_____________ ___10407____       __________Blue Bag___________
  8. _Afton Wilkerson_____________ ___10407____      ___________Bath Rug__________
  9. _Dustin Nehring______________ ___10406____      __________Bistro Table_________
  10. _Hallie Sandeen______________ ___10404____      ____Lemon Zucchini Bundt______
  11. _Elizabeth Birchfield__________ ___10406____       ________Gun Rack_____________

 

 

Personal Development (10500’s)

  1. _Ben Schlatter________________ ____10506____    ____Knife & Leather Case_________
  2. _Liana Sweezer________________ ___10502_____    __Soccer Binder & Poster________

 

STEM (10600’s)

  1. _Cam Buffington_______________ ___10602_____    __________Show Box___________
  2. _Jenna Smith_________________ ___10602_____    ____Shelf – Turkey Beard_________
  3. _Blake Nearing________________ ___10602____    ________Hickory Bench__________

 

Photography

  1. _Olivia Oetken________________ ___10302_____     ___Photo – Rustic Cars__________
  2. _Zoe Runyon_________________ ____10302___      ___Photo – Avocado Sprinkles____
  3. _Allie AcArtor________________ ____10302____     ___Photo – Little Boy in Cornfield__
  4. _Hallie Sandeen______________ ____10302___      ___Photo – Foxtail covered in dew_
  5. _Elizabeth Birchfield___________ ____10304X___     _Photo – Ladybug on purple flowers
  6. _Lauren Schlagel______________ ____10302____     ___Photo – Barn & Weeds_______

 

Posters Communication (821) – 2 Maximum – NOT PART OF QUOTA

  1. _Rebecca Strothman___________ ___10503_____    __Communication Poster_________

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OUTSTANDING EXHIBITS

 

Personal Development – Ben Schlatter – Knife & Leather Case

 

Family & Consumer Science – Ben Schlatter – Car Bench

 

Expressive Art & Photography – Hallie Sandeen – Foxtail Photo

 

Science & Engineering/Agriculture & Natural Resources – Cam Buffington – Show Box