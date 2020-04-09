Resources for Those Experiencing an Emotional Crisis

Resources for Those Experiencing an Emotional CrisisWritten by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2020
With the recent COVID-19 events, individuals may find this time of increased uncertainty causing some increased stress and anxiety. If you’re experiencing an emotional crisis, please reach out. Below are some resources available in the Southeast Iowa Link Region.
Crisis or Help Lines
CommUnity 24/7 call or text: 855-325-4296 CommUnity chat: IowaCrisisChat.org
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 National Suicide Prevention Crisis Text Line: TEXT “Go” to 741741
SAMHSA Disaster Distress Hotline: 800-985-5990 SAMHSA Text Line: TEXT “TalkWithUs” to 66746
Your Life Iowa call: 855-581-8111 Your Life Iowa text: 855-895-8398
COVID-19 information can be found by calling 211 or your local Department of Public Health agency.
Local SEIL mental health providers are closely monitoring recommendations by the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and here to offer support and making adjustments, as needed to best support our communities in meeting their mental health service needs.
Please contact your mental health professionals by phone to discuss treatment options.
Des Moines County:
Community Health Centers of SE Iowa: 319-768-5858
Great River Mental Health Care Associates: 319-768-3700
Optimae Life Services: 319-754-4618
Young House Family Services: 319-752-4000
Henry County:
Hillcrest Family Services/Community Mental Health Center: 319-385-7177
Optimae Life Services: 319-385-2830
Jefferson County:
Optimae Life Services: 641-472-5771
Keokuk County:
Keokuk County Medical Clinic: 641-622-1170
River Hills: 641-224-8061
Lee County:
Community Health Centers of SE Iowa: 319-524-5734
Counseling Associates: 319-313-2874/319-372-7689
Optimae: 319-524-5106/319-372-3566
Louisa County:
Hillcrest Family Services/Community Mental Health Center: 319-527-4455
Van Buren County:
Optimae Life Services: 641-472-5771
Washington County:
Hillcrest Family Services/Community Mental Health Center: 319-653-6161
Grace C Mae Advocacy Center: 319-653-2930