Republican Primary Race

Republicans who choose to vote in the June 2 primary election will be faced with five candidates who hope to be on the general election ballot in the Henry County Supervisors race. Since there are two seats opening up on the Board of Supervisors, the Republican nominees will have to receive, at minimum, 32.5 percent of the vote. Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber said this percentage is arrived at by taking 65% and dividing it by two. If the race is too close, for example no one receives that minimum percentage, then the decision will be made at the Republican County Convention. On the Democrats side there is only one candidate for the nomination. That individual is David Beaber.

KILJ Radio will provide an opportunity for voters to learn more about the five Republican Candidates. May 28 at 5:30 pm incumbent Greg Moeller, Blaire Barton, Debra Savage, Chad White and Kat Zeglen will join Paul Dennison and Theresa Rose on KILJ FM for a candidates forum. The forum will also be live streamed at kilj.com. Two Rivers Bank and Trust will sponsor this event on KILJ.

Henry County residents may have already received an absentee ballot request for the upcoming June 2 primary. If you do not receive an Absentee Ballot Request in the mail or do not wish to vote by mail or at the polls on June 2, there will be early voting. Early Voting for this election is open May 4th thru June 1st at 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant at the West End of the Henry County Emergency Management Building, from 8 am-4:30 pm due to the Courthouse being closed to the public. Election Day June 2, all the regular polling locations will be open from 7 am – 9 pm. All voters will be asked to put on masks and rubber gloves which will be provided upon entering the early voting location and the polling locations on June 2. Voters will be asked to maintain the 6 ft. social distancing for everyone’s safety.