Republican Candidate Forum on KILJ

The 2018 Republican Primary for Iowa House District 84 is very different than it has been for many years. Rep. Dave Heaton’s decision not to run for another term has set up a four way primary race. Ahead of the June 5 vote, KILJ will introduce our listeners to the candidates. Join Theresa Rose and Paul Dennison May 10 at 5:30 pm on KILJ as they visit with Martin Amos, Trevor Lynn, Sheila Matheny, and Joe Mitchell. All four republicans who would like to run for the House District 84 seat in November.