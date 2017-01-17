Representative Dave Heaton’s Weekly Report

UPFRONT

January 17, 2017

Title: Opening Week at the Capitol

This first week has been a very busy one for your representative. It was more than the usual pomp and circumstance of the first week. Governor Branstad, the longest serving governor in the history of the United States, gave his final state of the state speech. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court gave one of the finest presentations that I have ever heard. My Health and Human Services Budget Sub Committee began to address our contribution to the De-Appropriation Bill, which would provide $117 million of budget reductions from the final six months of this budget year.

The Governor acknowledged that our economy is struggling due to our depressed agricultural economy, but that we still have positive state revenue. We are not alone. Nebraska is facing a $900 million shortfall over the next two years; Minnesota and Missouri are also facing difficulties of close to $100 million this year. As you can see, agriculture is a major industry in each of these states. “As we look at next year’s budget, we will have to proceed with caution and not repeat the mistakes of the past,” Governor Branstad said.

He spoke of Iowa’s rural communities taking the future into their own hands, pushing for economic diversification and using entrepreneurial spirit for revival. He said that education and job training are the foundation for Iowa’s future growth, and proposed a two percent increase for school state aid for each of the next two years.

The school funding issue has always been a difficult one in these past legislatures. It served as a political football between a divided legislature. Schools went without reassurance of adequate funding for months at a time, budgeting was very difficult, not knowing what money you were to receive. With both houses on the same side, school funding decisions will be passed very quickly and will be determined in the first 30 days of the session.

Other issues the governor addressed were more offerings through the K-12 system in computer science so that students will not only know how to use a computer, but also understand the fundamentals of computers and programming. He acknowledged the increased deaths on Iowa highways this year (100 more than the previous year) and asked for a law which would address distracted driving; (texting, cell phone, and video equipment use while driving). The Governor also asked for protection for cyclists.

Chief Justice Cady acknowledged that the Governor’s proposed cuts to Iowa’s court system will create difficulties for the courts and will cause delay in trials and less hours for Clerk of Court Offices across the state.

But there also was a silver lining in the Chief Justices remarks. He spoke of the outstanding work that his Juvenile Court Officers are doing across the state with our youth. He spoke of a program called “Corrective Thinking” which is a Davenport initiative, which places teens facing simple misdemeanor charges into a program led by Juvenile Court Officers, school officials, police and other community members. Participants learn problem solving skills and helpful ways to express anger. If the offender is successful they are spared a criminal record for being brought before Juvenile Court.

The results have been phenomenal. Teens charged with a misdemeanor in Davenport that were diverted into the program resulted in 93 percent not committing new offenses. Efforts by Juvenile Court Officers have resulted in offenders who are under the age of 21 being cut in half since 2009. Justice Cady received a standing ovation on his court’s accomplishments.

“The demands on the state’s budget are reduced and all Iowans benefit when, instead of going to prison, our programs paved the way for these Iowan’s to go to work every day, earn paychecks, support families, and contribute to our communities.”

The majority party in the House has spent the week discussing our De-Appropriation proposal. Work began on this issue two months ago when the budget projected shortfall was realized. Our proposal will be brought to the floor in the very near future. The Budget Chairs have all gone through their budgets and are making proposals that will hold Medicaid and K-12 education harmless, affect as few jobs as possible, and maintain adequate service level of all the agencies. Time is of the essence for passage and sending the bill to the Governor’s desk. The longer the wait, the bigger impact the De-Appropriation Bill will have on our agencies and the services they provide.

If you have any issues or concerns, please contact me. Be sure to include your name and address with any communication to my office.

Dave Heaton, State Representative,

State House, Des Moines, Iowa 50319

Phone: 515-281-7327~Fax: 515-281-6958

E-mail: dave.heaton@legis.state.ia.us

Web page: http://www.daveheaton.net