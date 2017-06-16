Rep. Curt Hanson Passes Away

(courtesy of Radio Iowa) A 73-year-old state legislator from southeast Iowa died at his home this morning.

State Representative Curt Hanson of Fairfield had served in the Iowa House since 2009, shortly after retiring as a teacher. He taught drivers ed at Fairfield High School for 43 years and was nationally recognized for his work.

House Minority Leader Mark Smith called his fellow Democrat “an exceptional public servant” who was a model of “thoughtful” and “diplomatic” representation for his constituents.

Hanson was born in 1943 and grew up on a farm near Swea City in northern Iowa’s Kossuth County. He had lived in Fairfield for 52 years and is survived by his wife, Diane, two adult children and five grandchildren.

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann, a former member of the Iowa House, issued a written statement late this morning.

“I had the honor of serving with Curt and got to know him as a thoughtful, considerate and thorough legislator, a good man with a great heart. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Kaufmann said.

The governor will set a date for a special election in the southeast Iowa district to select Hanson’s replacement. A special election will be held in southwest Iowa on June 27th to fill a House seat that had been held by Greg Forristall of Macedonia. Forristall died of cancer in May.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg issued statements Friday morning on the passing of State Representative Curt Hanson:

“I was saddened to hear the news of Rep. Curt Hanson’s passing this morning,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Rep. Hanson was a champion of education. As a former teacher, he wanted to ensure everyone in Iowa had the same access to quality, affordable education. Rep. Hanson’s presence in the Iowa House will greatly missed. I am keeping his wife, Diane, his children and his grandchildren in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

“Around the State Capitol, Rep. Curt Hanson had a reputation for being kind,” Lt. Gov. Gregg said. “In a political climate where kindness often tends to be the exception, not the rule, Rep. Hanson’s thoughtful nature did not go unnoticed. He will be greatly missed, not only by his fellow lawmakers, but also by his family. Please join me in keeping the Hanson family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of their husband, father and grandfather.”