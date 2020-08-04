Rent & Mortgage Assistance Available

Renters and Homeowners who previously received $600 unemployment benefit now eligible to apply for rent and mortgage assistance

Des Moines – The Iowa Finance Authority today announced that more Iowans will be eligible to receive assistance with their rent and mortgage payments through the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program. The program’s eligibility criteria have been expanded to allow Iowans who had been receiving $600 a week in federal unemployment stimulus benefits to apply for assistance through the program.

“We acted quickly to launch this program as a vital resource to assist Iowans in staying in their home after experiencing a COVID-19 related loss of income,” said Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham. “The program has assisted more than 1,100 renters and homeowners since launching in late May and is expected to assist many more with the eligibility adjustment announced today.”

The Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention program offers rent or mortgage assistance for up to four months, with a total household maximum of $3,200 for rental assistance and $3,000 for mortgage assistance.



The program is available to eligible renters and homeowners who have experienced a documented COVID-19-related loss of income on or after March 17, 2020 and have a household income that does not exceed 80% of the median family income limits for their county at the time of application.

The program issues payments directly to landlords and mortgage service providers on behalf of tenants and homeowners. The application period will remain open through the end of the year or until all allocated funds have been exhausted.

Iowans in need of assistance may apply at iowahousingrecovery.com. Applicants who have applied previously and were declined due to unemployment benefit status are welcome to reapply for assistance. Applicants with an adult member of their household who received the $600 benefit in one or more payments in June and/or July are ineligible to receive rent or mortgage assistance in arrears but may receive assistance beginning with the August payment.