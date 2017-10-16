Regular session Danville City Council,

AGENDA

Monday, October 16, 2017

Order of business, regular session

Danville City Council, Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Discussion and action on the DMC Sheriff’s report for September 2017.

Request from the Danville Care Center to use the Community Building as a temporary refuge location.

Discussion and action on the Agreement from Greiner Buildings Inc. – Proposal to perform preconstruction services.

Request from the First Baptist Church to use City Hall during the Christmas Walk, Sunday, December 10, 2017. Action by council.

Discussion and action on attending the upcoming 2017 Budget Workshop, Iowa City, November 16.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. October 2, 2017 council minutes. September 2017 financial reports. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Review of residential letter to go out with the November 1, 2017 mailing.

B Hosting the SE Iowa City Clerk’s Assoc. meeting November 8.