Regular session Danville City Council,Written by Theresa Rose on October 16, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, October 16, 2017
Order of business, regular session
Danville City Council, Danville City Hall
NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically
as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Discussion and action on the DMC Sheriff’s report for September 2017.
- Request from the Danville Care Center to use the Community Building as a temporary refuge location.
- Discussion and action on the Agreement from Greiner Buildings Inc. – Proposal to perform preconstruction services.
- Request from the First Baptist Church to use City Hall during the Christmas Walk, Sunday, December 10, 2017. Action by council.
- Discussion and action on attending the upcoming 2017 Budget Workshop, Iowa City, November 16.
- Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda items.
- October 2, 2017 council minutes.
- September 2017 financial reports.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Review of residential letter to go out with the November 1, 2017 mailing.
B Hosting the SE Iowa City Clerk’s Assoc. meeting November 8.
- Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017, Danville City Hall, starting at 5:00 p.m..