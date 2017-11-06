Regular session Danville City Council

AGENDA

Monday, November 6, 2017 Danville City Hall

NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically

as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8

Call to order, 5:00 p.m..

Accept or amend the agenda.

Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.

Josh Schier, City Attorney. Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-20 (provided by city attorney) regarding the cleanup of 200 and 208 East Plank Road. Discussion on proposed Ordinance Number 219, amending Chapter 12.04 of the Danville Municipal Code regarding sidewalk care and maintenance. Action by council if needed. Review of letter received from Mediacom, dated October 20, 2017. Action if needed.

Fire Chief report. Review of the City Township Ambulance Association information received. Action by council if needed. Review of the recent ISO report received. Discussion on possibly billing for Hazmat incidents. Update on questionnaire sent to city residences by the Fire Department. Action if needed.

Public Works Supt. written report. Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.

Approval of the consent agenda items. October 16, 2017 council minutes. Building and/or electric permits. Payment of bills.

Council reports and correspondence. Letter received from Richard & Marjorie Gibson, 102 East Gerdes Drive. Action by council if needed.