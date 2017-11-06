Regular session Danville City Council

Regular session Danville City CouncilWritten by Theresa Rose on November 6, 2017
AGENDA
Monday, November 6, 2017 Danville City Hall
NOTE: The regular session may be conducted electronically
as allowed by Iowa Code 21.8
- Call to order, 5:00 p.m..
- Accept or amend the agenda.
- Open forum – a time set aside to receive comments from the public regarding city business.
- Josh Schier, City Attorney.
- Discussion and action on Resolution 2017-20 (provided by city attorney) regarding the cleanup of 200 and 208 East Plank Road.
- Discussion on proposed Ordinance Number 219, amending Chapter 12.04 of the Danville Municipal Code regarding sidewalk care and maintenance. Action by council if needed.
- Review of letter received from Mediacom, dated October 20, 2017. Action if needed.
- Fire Chief report.
- Review of the City Township Ambulance Association information received. Action by council if needed.
- Review of the recent ISO report received.
- Discussion on possibly billing for Hazmat incidents.
- Update on questionnaire sent to city residences by the Fire Department. Action if needed.
- Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the Public Works Supt. written report.
- Approval of the consent agenda items.
- October 16, 2017 council minutes.
- Building and/or electric permits.
- Payment of bills.
- Council reports and correspondence.
- Letter received from Richard & Marjorie Gibson, 102 East Gerdes Drive. Action by council if needed.
- Adjournment. The next regular session of the Danville City Council will be held on Monday, November 20, 2017, Danville City Hall, starting at 5:00 p.m..