Registration Opens May 1 for SCC’s Kidtek University

West Burlington – Registration for SCC’s popular Kidtek University learning program begins on Tuesday, May 1. Families can register by phone, in person, or online at kidteku.com.

The program will take place in June and July at sites in Burlington, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, and West Burlington. Each camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m.

Kidtek U is hands-on and career-focused, with over 30 topics geared toward students in grades 4-6 and 7-9. The categories include animation, robotics, drones, creative writing, musical theater, languages, LEGO engineering, Minecraft programming, welding, and cooking, along with other STEM-related topics.

Don Weiss, Executive Director of SCC’s Center for Business, says the program guides youth toward discovering long-term passions.

“SCC has been offering these high-quality camps for kids since 2015,” Weiss says. “Not only do these camps keep kids engaged, they give them a chance to see how their interests could lead to exciting careers.”

Individual camps cost $179. Full and partial scholarships are available for families that meet certain requirements.

Scholarship underwriters include Alliant Energy, Burlington Lions Club, Lee County Economic Development, Hearth & Home Technologies, Roquette, and the SCC Foundation.

For a complete schedule, registration, scholarship applications, and more information about Kidtek U, visit at kidtek.com.

Register by phone at (319) 208-5375 or in person at any SCC location.