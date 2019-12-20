Reginald C. “Reggie” Parcel

Reginald C. “Reggie” Parcel, 57, of Mt. Pleasant died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Emergency Room of the Henry County Health Center, Mount Pleasant.

Friends may call to sign the guest book from 12 Noon to 8:00PM on Friday, December 27 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. There will be no formal funeral service. Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Reginald Cameron “Reggie” parcel was born September 6, 1962 in Clinton, Iowa. He was the son of Ronald Leslie and Dorothy M. (Burns) Parcel. He moved with his family as a young child to the Udell/Moravia, Iowa area. He attended school in Centerville, IA. On April 26, 1988 in Mt. Pleasant, Reggie was united in marriage to Pamela Sue Hill.

Reggie worked as a deliveryman for the former UBC Lumberyard, as an auto detailer for Shottenkirk Motors and as a lumber stacker for Batey Saw Mill. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Those thankful for sharing in Reggie’s life include his wife, Pam of Mt. Pleasant; his mother Dorothy of Crossroads, TX; 4 children – Patrick Alan Saltzman, Bradley Lynn Saltzman and Kyle Cameron Parcel all of Mt. Pleasant and Krista Renee Parcel of North Liberty, IA; 3 grandchildren – Dylan, Kooper and Jaxson and 5 sisters – Fran Eckley of Fairfax Station, VA, Lori (Will) Hesseltine of Crossroads, TX, Rhonda Ransom of Kaufman, TX, Tina (John) Richardson of St. Charles, MO and Andrea (Jimmy) Rightenour of Amarillo, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Reggie is preceded in death by his father Ronald and a brother in infancy, Dirk Lynn Parcel.