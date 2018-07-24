Regina L. Ackles

Regina L. Ackles, 84 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Bryan Katchay officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery rural Mt. Pleasant. Memorial may be directed to the White Oak Cemetery or to the Trenton First Responders in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com