Records Set at 2018 Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions

With a final swing of the gavel, the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) raised $382,500 for the 16 exhibitors of 4-H and FFA Grand and Reserve Champion livestock in the Sale of Champions Saturday at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.

Two champion records were broken during the 2018 Sale.

The Grand Champion 4-H Market Hog stole the show breaking an all-time record for all species at $61,000. The Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer also broke a record for the specific species at $60,000.

Participants in the Sale of Champions were asked to find hometown support. The purchaser in the auction paid the difference between local support and the final sale price. Each participant in the sale takes home a check for 75 percent of the animal’s sale price. The IFAA keeps 25 percent to fund the scholarship program and cover Sale expenses. In addition to their earnings, the exhibitors of the Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer, Grand Champion 4-H Market Hog, Grand Champion FFA Market Lamb and Grand Champion 4-H Breeding Heifer earn the use of a new aluminum livestock trailer for one year courtesy of Featherlite, Inc., of Cresco, Iowa. The Grand Champion 4-H and FFA Market Meat Goats receive aluminum toppers.

In addition to the sale, the IFAA awarded $188,500 in scholarships as well as performance and carcass awards presented prior to the Sale, for a total $596,650 for young livestock exhibitors. Since the inception of the Sale of Champions in 1988, the IFAA has given out more than $8 million through Sale proceeds and scholarships to deserving youth participating in agricultural-related projects and interested in agricultural-related careers.

###