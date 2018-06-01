Record Number of Absentee Ballots

Data released today by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate shows a record number of Iowans voting by absentee ballot for the June 5 primary elections. As of Thursday afternoon, 46,087 Iowans had requested an absentee ballot. That is more than any primary election in state history. The new total surpasses the 2016 mark of 44,016 and the 2014 number of 44,740.

Secretary Pate attributes the record absentee numbers to competitive statewide races for both parties, and for Iowa’s congressional seats.

“I’m excited to see that absentee ballot requests are higher than in any election in Iowa history. I also want to remind everyone that requested an absentee ballot to make sure to mail it in, or physically return it to the county auditor by the time the polls close,” Secretary Pate said. “If you mail it back, it must be postmarked by Monday, June 4.”

There are 9,623 absentee ballots that have been sent to voters by county auditors, but not returned as of Thursday, May 31.

“You never know what could come up on Election Day, so I encourage voting early,” Secretary Pate said. “Iowans can vote early in their county auditor’s office through Monday, and auditor’s offices are required to open for at least eight hours this Saturday.”

Polls will be open statewide on Tuesday, June 5, from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information and to make sure you’re Voter Ready, visit VoterReadyIowa.org. More information on the primary election, including daily absentee totals, are available by clicking here.