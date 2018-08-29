Rebecca Sue “Becky” Rowe

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Rowe 65, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018, surrounded by love, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington following a 6-month battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018, at noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg, Iowa with Rev. Dan Jessop officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Williamsburg. Friends may call at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant after 2:00 p.m. on Friday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. The family will receive friends in Williamsburg at the church on Saturday from 10 until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to P.A.W.S Animal Shelter in Ft. Madison or the Great River Hospice in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.