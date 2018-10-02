Rebecca Ann “Becky” Krause

Rebecca Ann “Becky” Krause, 43, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from complications of a stroke.

Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Fri., Oct. 5 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday.

Memorials may be directed to a fund to be established for her daughter Audrey’s education. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com