Raymond Huff

Raymond Maurice Huff, 100, of Fairfield died peacefully at 9:50 P.M. Thursday February 9, 2017 at the Jefferson County Health Center.

In accordance with his wishes his body has been donated to science. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Keosauqua Lions Club, Zion Bible Church, or the Fairfield First United Methodist Church Music Endowment Fund may be mailed to the family at 2680 205th Street, Fairfield, IA 52556.